CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stake Lowered by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,505,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 72,752 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.09% of CDW worth $262,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 10.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in CDW by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 55,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in CDW by 265.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.00.

CDW stock opened at $186.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. CDW Co. has a one year low of $117.02 and a one year high of $203.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.44.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total transaction of $637,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,346 shares of company stock worth $17,472,049 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

