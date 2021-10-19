Celadon Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGIP) Short Interest Down 18.2% in September

Celadon Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGIP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the September 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Celadon Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.08.
Celadon Group Company Profile
Read More: QQQ ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Celadon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celadon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.