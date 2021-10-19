Celer Network (CELR) Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $858.12 million and approximately $179.83 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One Celer Network coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00040832 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.58 or 0.00194200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00089799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,051,936,993 coins. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

