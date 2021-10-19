Celestica (TSE:CLS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.38

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.38 and traded as high as C$11.50. Celestica shares last traded at C$11.45, with a volume of 135,600 shares changing hands.

CLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on Celestica from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Celestica to C$14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Celestica from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 13.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.60.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.70 billion. Equities analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 1.4249049 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

