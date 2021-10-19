Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Gap Down to $10.87

Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.87, but opened at $10.53. Cellebrite DI shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 1,026 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

