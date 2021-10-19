Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) were up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.21. Approximately 15,649 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 291,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Several research analysts have commented on CLLS shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

The firm has a market cap of $502.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 181.89% and a negative return on equity of 39.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 6.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 235,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cellectis by 117.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 35,781 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Cellectis by 14.0% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 7,261 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Cellectis by 22.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 205,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 38,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

