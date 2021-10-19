Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Reaches $1.01

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Celo Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00001578 BTC on popular exchanges. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $101.79 million and approximately $931,050.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00040746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.28 or 0.00189721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00088752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Celo Dollar Coin Profile

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 100,922,163 coins. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

