Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Analysts at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 60.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Celularity in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Celularity in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Get Celularity alerts:

CELU traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,554. Celularity has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.13.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($2.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($2.53). The business had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter.

Celularity Company Profile

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.