Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Now Covered by Truist Securities

Analysts at Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 63.71% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CELU stock opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.13. Celularity has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $13.40.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($2.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($2.53). The business had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter.

Celularity Company Profile

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

