Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Shares Gap Up to $5.90

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.90, but opened at $6.19. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 239 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.30.
About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC)
Cementos Pacasmayo SAA engages in the production and market of cement, quicklime, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete, and Blocks; Construction Supplies; Quicklime; and Other. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.
