Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$14.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from C$12.50 to C$14.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.42.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded up C$0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$14.45. 2,492,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,316,698. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$4.15 and a 1 year high of C$14.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$11.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.84. The firm has a market cap of C$29.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.18.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$10.58 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 1.6940751 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

