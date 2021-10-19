Centamin (LON:CEY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Centamin (LON:CEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CEY. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.15) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Centamin from GBX 138 ($1.80) to GBX 137 ($1.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 127 ($1.66).

CEY traded down GBX 2.65 ($0.03) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 97.60 ($1.28). 9,414,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,188,555. Centamin has a 52 week low of GBX 88.20 ($1.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 164.80 ($2.15). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 10.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 95.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 104.70.

In other Centamin news, insider Ross Jerrard purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £13,800 ($18,029.79). Also, insider Mark Bankes purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £36,800 ($48,079.44).

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

