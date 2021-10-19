Centamin (LON:CEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Centamin (LON:CEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on the mining company’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.69% from the stock’s previous close.

CEY has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.15) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Centamin from GBX 138 ($1.80) to GBX 137 ($1.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centamin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 127 ($1.66).

Shares of CEY traded down GBX 2.65 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 97.60 ($1.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,414,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,188,481. The company has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97. Centamin has a twelve month low of GBX 88.20 ($1.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 164.80 ($2.15). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 95.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 104.70.

In related news, insider Mark Bankes bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £36,800 ($48,079.44). Also, insider Ross Jerrard acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £13,800 ($18,029.79).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

