Centaur Price Hits $0.0034 on Major Exchanges (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 44.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. During the last seven days, Centaur has traded 59.3% higher against the US dollar. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Centaur has a market capitalization of $7.64 million and $1.04 million worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00041785 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.79 or 0.00197080 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00090425 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Centaur Profile

Centaur is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,233,125,000 coins. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

