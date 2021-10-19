Centene (CNC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Centene (NYSE:CNC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Centene to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Centene stock opened at $64.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $75.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,666 shares of company stock worth $1,147,249 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

