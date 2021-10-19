Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.82 Billion

Equities analysts expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) to post $31.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Centene’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.40 billion and the lowest is $31.50 billion. Centene reported sales of $29.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year sales of $125.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $124.01 billion to $129.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $131.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $125.39 billion to $138.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $73.50 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

Centene stock opened at $64.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Centene has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $75.59. The stock has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 52.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46.

In other Centene news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,249. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Centene by 166.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene in the second quarter valued at $43,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 86.2% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 50.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

