Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Holdings Raised by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,107,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,500 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Centene worth $226,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Centene by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,355,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,395,000 after buying an additional 4,701,038 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,173 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 6,316.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,495,000 after buying an additional 1,491,467 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Centene by 646.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,549,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,017,000 after buying an additional 1,341,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 469.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,359,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,904,000 after buying an additional 1,120,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.45. 18,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,714,697. The company has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.75, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.36.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,249 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Centene from $73.50 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Roth Capital began coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

