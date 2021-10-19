CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Given New $29.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.36.

CNP opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 90,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

