Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Gap Down to $7.41

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.41, but opened at $7.23. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 12,446 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on EBR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.47 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

