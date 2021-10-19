Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Down 4.2%

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) shares traded down 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.36 and last traded at $42.43. 1,920 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 206,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.27 million. On average, research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1,422.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

