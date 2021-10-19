Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 11,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 117,367 shares.The stock last traded at $51.94 and had previously closed at $49.93.

LEU has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $731.91 million, a P/E ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 2.70.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $290,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,765.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,640 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 382,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy in the second quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Centrus Energy by 18.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in Centrus Energy by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.