Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Price Down 6%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)’s stock price fell 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.25 and last traded at $16.36. 18,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,603,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.41.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CENX shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 15.32% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 52.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 7,476.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 1,840.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. 57.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

