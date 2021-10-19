Century Communities (CCS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Century Communities (NYSE: CCS):
- 10/14/2021 – Century Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $104.00 to $89.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2021 – Century Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $110.00 to $102.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/4/2021 – Century Communities was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Century Communities, Inc. is a home building and construction company. Its activities comprise land acquisition, development, and entitlements; and the acquisition, development, construction, marketing, and sale of various single-family detached and attached residential home projects. The Company operates in major metropolitan markets in Colorado, Texas and Nevada. Century Communities, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “
- 9/28/2021 – Century Communities was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Century Communities, Inc. is a home building and construction company. Its activities comprise land acquisition, development, and entitlements; and the acquisition, development, construction, marketing, and sale of various single-family detached and attached residential home projects. The Company operates in major metropolitan markets in Colorado, Texas and Nevada. Century Communities, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “
Century Communities stock opened at $63.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $83.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.97.
Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $6,487,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter worth $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the second quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the second quarter worth $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 195.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.
Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.
