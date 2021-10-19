Century Communities (CCS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Century Communities (NYSE: CCS):

10/14/2021 – Century Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $104.00 to $89.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Century Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $110.00 to $102.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2021 – Century Communities was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Century Communities, Inc. is a home building and construction company. Its activities comprise land acquisition, development, and entitlements; and the acquisition, development, construction, marketing, and sale of various single-family detached and attached residential home projects. The Company operates in major metropolitan markets in Colorado, Texas and Nevada. Century Communities, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

9/28/2021 – Century Communities was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Century Communities, Inc. is a home building and construction company. Its activities comprise land acquisition, development, and entitlements; and the acquisition, development, construction, marketing, and sale of various single-family detached and attached residential home projects. The Company operates in major metropolitan markets in Colorado, Texas and Nevada. Century Communities, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Century Communities stock opened at $63.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $83.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.97.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.65%.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $6,487,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter worth $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the second quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the second quarter worth $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 195.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

