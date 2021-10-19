Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,110 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.18% of Century Communities worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 0.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 29.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 8.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 6.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $6,487,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

CCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Century Communities from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

NYSE CCS opened at $63.70 on Tuesday. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.97.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 9.65%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

