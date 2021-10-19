Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Shares Gap Down to $19.46

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.46, but opened at $19.00. Century Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.33, with a volume of 136 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IPSC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

The company has a current ratio of 18.97, a quick ratio of 18.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.67.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.53). Equities research analysts anticipate that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPSC. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $141,004,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,760,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $29,020,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,839,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

About Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

