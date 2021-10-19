Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $106.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Ceridian HCM traded as high as $125.74 and last traded at $125.62, with a volume of 6193 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.43.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CDAY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.87.

In related news, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total transaction of $984,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total transaction of $76,837,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,309,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,196,488.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,635,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,829,000 after purchasing an additional 124,979 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth $1,041,000. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,726,000 after purchasing an additional 587,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,968,000 after buying an additional 14,870 shares during the period.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.06 and its 200-day moving average is $99.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

