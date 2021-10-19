Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) CFO Michael Andrew Schemick Sells 66,667 Shares

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) CFO Michael Andrew Schemick sold 66,667 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $2,432,012.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Andrew Schemick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Michael Andrew Schemick sold 66,667 shares of Certara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $2,308,011.54.

Shares of Certara stock traded up $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $37.94. 20,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,106. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $41.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion and a PE ratio of -119.03.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.69 million. On average, analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Certara by 11.1% during the first quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Certara during the first quarter worth approximately $2,029,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Certara during the second quarter worth approximately $7,556,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Certara by 139.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 25,731 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 175.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,638 shares during the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

