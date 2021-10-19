CertiK (CTK) Price Tops $1.98 on Major Exchanges

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 19th. CertiK has a market capitalization of $112.91 million and $16.10 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CertiK has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CertiK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.98 or 0.00003100 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00064870 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00068798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00098093 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,985.92 or 1.00098034 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,827.67 or 0.05987920 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002532 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK was first traded on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 104,678,990 coins and its circulating supply is 56,974,192 coins. The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

