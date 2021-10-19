CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$127.75.

GIB.A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get CGI alerts:

TSE GIB.A opened at C$112.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$112.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$110.88. CGI has a twelve month low of C$80.29 and a twelve month high of C$116.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.71. The company has a market cap of C$27.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.