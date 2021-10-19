CHADS VC (CHADS) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,167.00

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. CHADS VC has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $2,167.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CHADS VC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0536 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00040713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.50 or 0.00189803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00088702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

CHADS VC Coin Profile

CHADS is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,694,537 coins and its circulating supply is 46,788,218 coins. The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

Buying and Selling CHADS VC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CHADS VC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

