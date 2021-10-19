ChainX (PCX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.13 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. ChainX has a total market cap of $47.01 million and $1.13 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for about $4.18 or 0.00006531 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ChainX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00064847 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00068280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.27 or 0.00098793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,065.08 or 1.00034674 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,849.42 or 0.06010699 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00021103 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 11,238,875 coins. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.