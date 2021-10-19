Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) PT Lowered to C$6.00

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CIA. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Champion Iron to C$8.40 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.40 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.73.

Shares of CIA traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,049. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.76. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of C$2.81 and a 52-week high of C$7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.38.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$545.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$292.50 million.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

