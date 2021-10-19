ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,552,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403,614 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.69% of ChampionX worth $501,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in ChampionX in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in ChampionX by 5.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in ChampionX in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

CHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. COKER & PALMER raised shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.41.

CHX stock opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 441.74 and a beta of 3.21.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $749.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

