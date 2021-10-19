Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Position Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,908,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,573,952 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.05% of Change Healthcare worth $504,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHNG. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 16.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 130.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 14,673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,924,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,623,000 after buying an additional 81,628 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,292,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,570,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 2,330.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,023,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,625,000 after buying an additional 981,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Change Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.06.

CHNG stock opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.71, a PEG ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.28.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $867.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Change Healthcare Profile

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

