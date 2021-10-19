Charles R. Schwab Sells 13,000 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $1,044,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,170,067. The firm has a market cap of $146.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.80 and a 200-day moving average of $71.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $81.24.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCHW. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on The Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

