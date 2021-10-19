Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) dropped 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 26,889 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 250,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22.

About Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD)

Charlie's Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States and internationally. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada.

