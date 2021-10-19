ChatCoin Trading 20.4% Higher Over Last Week (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. ChatCoin has a market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $155,309.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded up 20.4% against the dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $61,924.47 or 1.00042971 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00054139 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00046908 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.39 or 0.00738941 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001641 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004433 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

