Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $529.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will announce $529.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $527.50 million to $534.00 million. Check Point Software Technologies posted sales of $509.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.54.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $120.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $109.07 and a 1 year high of $139.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.72.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

