CheesecakeSwap Token (CCAKE) Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. CheesecakeSwap Token has a total market cap of $649,008.22 and $55,893.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CheesecakeSwap Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00065336 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00068864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00099909 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,411.43 or 1.00432275 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,777.55 or 0.05982954 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002558 BTC.

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Profile

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 5,482,522 coins and its circulating supply is 5,299,464 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CheesecakeSwap Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CheesecakeSwap Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CheesecakeSwap Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CheesecakeSwap Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CheesecakeSwap Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.