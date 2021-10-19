Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Stock Holdings Lessened by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,190 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Chegg worth $23,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 365.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chegg alerts:

CHGG opened at $62.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a current ratio of 18.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of -155.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CHGG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.72.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.