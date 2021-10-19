ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) will post $14.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the highest is $22.00 million. ChemoCentryx posted sales of $5.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 188.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year sales of $56.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.14 million to $82.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $88.35 million, with estimates ranging from $52.56 million to $113.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. ChemoCentryx’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CCXI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ChemoCentryx has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.71. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $157,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 56.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 26.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

