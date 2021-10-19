Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Acquired by HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) by 129.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,744 shares during the quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Chesapeake Energy worth $6,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHK. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000.

CHK traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.78. The company had a trading volume of 11,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion and a PE ratio of -1.44. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $67.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.96.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 100.67% and a negative return on equity of 301.73%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.344 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -3.17%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.29.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

