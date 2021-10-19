Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.35% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $7,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,009,000 after buying an additional 38,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,265,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,336,000 after acquiring an additional 15,276 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 7.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,544,000 after acquiring an additional 20,250 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.0% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 239,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

CPK opened at $126.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.39. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $86.75 and a twelve month high of $133.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $111.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $103,574.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $183,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,468 shares of company stock valued at $325,891. 2.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

