Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.52 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to announce $41.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.81 billion. Chevron posted sales of $24.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year sales of $147.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $135.27 billion to $155.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $156.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $142.94 billion to $167.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $109.56 on Tuesday. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $211.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.59, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

