Chia Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $16.49 Million (XCH)

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 19th. Over the last week, Chia Network has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. Chia Network has a total market cap of $236.49 million and $16.49 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chia Network coin can now be bought for $149.47 or 0.00234009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00064512 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00067578 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00098717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,898.36 or 1.00040774 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,791.49 or 0.05936050 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00020786 BTC.

About Chia Network

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 1,582,223 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Buying and Selling Chia Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chia Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

