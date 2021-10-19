Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.33.

CSSE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 31.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.12. The stock has a market cap of $351.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.56. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $47.72.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $22.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.89% and a negative return on equity of 54.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

