Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) dropped 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.06 and last traded at $5.06. Approximately 42,120 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,219,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.
The firm has a market cap of $629.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $4.99.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 77.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chico’s FAS Company Profile (NYSE:CHS)
Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.
