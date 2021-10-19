Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) dropped 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.06 and last traded at $5.06. Approximately 42,120 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,219,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $629.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $4.99.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $472.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.35 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 40.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 77.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.