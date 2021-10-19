Chimpion (BNANA) Trading Up 10.3% Over Last 7 Days

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 19th. During the last week, Chimpion has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. One Chimpion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.30 or 0.00005164 BTC on major exchanges. Chimpion has a total market cap of $104.68 million and approximately $975,297.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00040822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.30 or 0.00189870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00088746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion (CRYPTO:BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

