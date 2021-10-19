China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.06

Shares of China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 1545293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Shenhua Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.29.

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Shenhua Energy had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that China Shenhua Energy Company Limited will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

About China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY)

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

