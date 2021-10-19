China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKY) Trading Down 3.5%

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY)’s stock price dropped 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 1 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.61.

About China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKY)

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, commercial offices, and other ancillary facilities.

